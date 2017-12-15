ACLU opposes Trump admin on access to abortions for 2 undocumented teens

Washington (CNN) The American Civil Liberties Union is working to block the Trump administration from restricting access to abortions for two undocumented immigrants.

Two teenagers seeking abortions while in federal custody have been deterred by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, according to a news release from the ACLU. The suit resembles one from earlier this year involving Jane Doe, a teen who requested to leave the shelter in order to obtain an abortion and was eventually cleared to do so by a federal appeals court

After the procedure the government sought to wipe that decision off the books, fearful that other women might use it to justify their own procedures.

That case is pending before the Supreme Court, and it marks the first instance that the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to consider an abortion-related case.

The case will reignite the debate over the role of the government when it comes to facilitating an abortion for a minor who has come into the country and seeks an abortion while in the custody of the government.

