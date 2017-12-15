Why I confronted Jeff Flake on a plane

Ady Barkan is co-director of the Fed Up campaign, an initiative of the Center for Popular Democracy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) I've spent my career as an advocate for economic justice, fighting for basic fairness for working families. It wasn't until this past year that I began fighting for my own life.

Ady Barkan

I never thought I'd be in this position. A year ago, I was healthy, taking morning runs on the California coast and looking forward to a new life with my newborn son, Carl.

Then I developed ALS , or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It's a terrible brain disease with no cure and no good treatment. Every week, it's making me a little more paralyzed. Today, I walk with a cane. I have trouble breathing. And I can't pick up Carl to kiss him.

In the next few years, unless a miracle strikes, I will die, because I won't be able to breathe. Or I'll continue to live, hooked up to a machine that breathes for me.