America has a love/hate relationship with Sarah Sanders

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Sarah Sanders is teaching us a thing or two about the definition of confounding. As in, bewildering, astonishing, baffling, perplexing, mystifying or -- just plain confusing.

Keli Goff, who writes for The Daily Beast, told me, "Someday 100 Ph.D. theses will be written on Sarah Sanders."

It's difficult for many women to understand how a woman can so glibly defend men who are accused of sexual harassment.

It's one thing to say your boss -- Donald Trump -- denies the allegations leveled against him by at least 15 women, but quite another to come up with a tortured, yet clever, way to discount Trump's female accusers. "The people of this country, at a decisive election, supported President Trump," Sanders said this week . "And we feel like these allegations have been answered through that process."

Even more confounding to her critics, Sanders has also praised Trump for his behavior toward her. "Certainly, as a woman myself, I've never felt anything but treated with the highest level of respect and been empowered to do my job. And I think that's what I've seen the President do, day in and day out, since we've been here and during the campaign."

