Sarah Knight is the author of three self-help books: "The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck," "Get Your Sh*t Together," and most recently, "You Do You," from which this commentary is adapted. She lives in the Dominican Republic. The views expressed here are solely hers.

(CNN) The holiday season is upon us and boy is it . . . complicated. Festive? Yes. Fun? That too. But for many, the holidays bring an equal measure of stress (on the calendar, the psyche and the wallet) and usher in an end-of-this-year and beginning-of-next-year reckoning that has the potential to seriously harsh your holly jolly.

Sarah Knight

That's why it's so important to secure your sense of self like you'd secure a stocking to the mantel -- you don't want it to get knocked down and trampled on during all that revelry. (You have enough to deal with in January as it is.)

Here are a couple of gifts you can give yourself to ensure a merrier, brighter month all around.

Repeat after me: 'There is nothing wrong with you'

If you can't squeeze in another party or afford another office gift swap or bear to spend another hour gritting your teeth during your Uncle Gary's one-man show, "Lock her up!," then here's an idea: don't. You're not a bad person for wanting -- and needing -- to preserve your time, money and emotional energy during an already demanding season. In fact, you have my permission to make this a year-round practice.

