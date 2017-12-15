Jerusalem (CNN) Protests are expected to take place in Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza and Jordan on Friday as anger mounts over US President Donald Trump's controversial decision last week to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Hundreds of Palestinians were expected to attend prayers outside the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Metal security barriers have been erected around the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City, which has often become a flashpoint for protests, and extra police officers have been deployed to control crowds.

Israel did not impose age restrictions on those able to access al-Aqsa mosque on Friday. In the past, young men have been banned from entering the area for Friday prayers in a bid to prevent violence.

Friday prayers take place outside Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld confirmed that officers would be carrying out additional security measures in and around the Old City throughout the day.

Outside of Jerusalem, protests were due to take place in several West Bank cities, along with Gaza and Jordan.

