Story highlights Mason Tyson was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 4 years old

His diagnosis prompted his family to switch to an organic diet

The Tysons donate food from their farm to cancer patients

(CNN) Eleven years ago, the Tyson family seemed to have it all. Nicole and Scott Tyson had just bought land in Sharpsburg, Georgia, to build their dream home. They envisioned starting a small farm, with a place for their kids to play.

Less than a month later, their world changed as they rushed their son Mason to the emergency room on his 4th birthday.

"We had felt the lump in his abdomen, which we later found out was a tumor," Nicole said.

It was stage IV neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer that forms in nerve tissue.

"I think when any parent hears the word 'cancer' associated with their child, it's gut-wrenching," Scott said. "You don't have any control. You feel no control."

