Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wed on May 19, 2018

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday.

The pair, who will get married in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, announced their engagement in November.

On that occasion, Harry told reporters that he knew Markle was "the one" from "the very first time we met."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce their engagement to the press.

The couple attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham earlier this month, where they were met by well-wishers.

On Wednesday it was revealed that they will spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple with Queen Elizabeth and other members of Britain's royal family at the Sandringham royal estate.

