UK voters will decide if Brexit happens says EU chief

London (CNN) European Commission President, Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that British voters and Parliament, not Brussels, will be the ones to decide whether or not Brexit goes ahead.

Juncker was speaking to reporters on his way to a meeting of the leaders of 27 European Union member states. They are expected to give the green light later Friday to formally proceed to the next phase of Brexit negotiations.

French President Emmanuel Macron, center left, speaks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017.

When asked whether Brexit will actually happen, Juncker replied: "That depends on the British Parliament and the British people. It's not up to us to decide what the British have to do."

The next round of negotiations will focus on future trade and security relations.

The UK public voted in a referendum last year to leave the 28-nation bloc.

Read More