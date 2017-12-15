'The Simpsons' remain our psychics

Story highlights The show has made several accurate predictions

There's a fabled one that was disproved

(CNN) How in the world does the animated series "The Simpsons" keep accurately predicting the future?

Fox's long-running hit show has been spot on in its predictions, including the pending deal for Disney to buy 21st Century Fox, which the show teased on an episode 20 years ago.

But it's not the first time "The Simpsons" has been our Magic 8 Ball.

Here are a few other examples of the show's accurate squints into the future:

Read More