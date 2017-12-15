Breaking News

'The Simpsons' remain our psychics

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Fri December 15, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Harry Shearer is just one of the many &quot;Simpsons&quot; voices -- who creates many more &quot;Simpsons&quot; voices. He does Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner. Click through for more of the other members of the show&#39;s cast.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Harry Shearer is just one of the many "Simpsons" voices -- who creates many more "Simpsons" voices. He does Mr. Burns, Waylon Smithers, Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner. Click through for more of the other members of the show's cast.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Dan Castellaneta supplies the voices of Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Grampa Simpson and Mayor Quimby, not to mention Krusty the Klown and Groundskeeper Willie.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Dan Castellaneta supplies the voices of Homer Simpson, Barney Gumble, Grampa Simpson and Mayor Quimby, not to mention Krusty the Klown and Groundskeeper Willie.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Julie Kavner is Marge Simpson and Marge&#39;s sisters, the scourges of the Springfield DMV, Patty and Selma Bouvier.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Julie Kavner is Marge Simpson and Marge's sisters, the scourges of the Springfield DMV, Patty and Selma Bouvier.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Nancy Cartwright gives voice to Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, as well as others.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Nancy Cartwright gives voice to Bart Simpson, Nelson Muntz and Ralph Wiggum, as well as others.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Yeardley Smith supplies the voice of Lisa Simpson.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Yeardley Smith supplies the voice of Lisa Simpson.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Where would &quot;The Simpsons&quot; be without Hank Azaria? The versatile voice actor does Apu, Comic Book Guy, Chief Wiggum and Moe -- as well as Dr. Nick, Snake Jailbird and the always entertaining Bumblebee Man.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Where would "The Simpsons" be without Hank Azaria? The versatile voice actor does Apu, Comic Book Guy, Chief Wiggum and Moe -- as well as Dr. Nick, Snake Jailbird and the always entertaining Bumblebee Man.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Pamela Hayden gives voice to two boys on opposite ends of the charm spectrum: Milhouse Van Houten and Jimbo Jones. She&#39;s also the person behind Rod Flanders, Janey Powell and Malibu Stacy.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Pamela Hayden gives voice to two boys on opposite ends of the charm spectrum: Milhouse Van Houten and Jimbo Jones. She's also the person behind Rod Flanders, Janey Powell and Malibu Stacy.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
Tress MacNeille&#39;s characters include Crazy Cat Lady and Dolph Starbeam.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Tress MacNeille's characters include Crazy Cat Lady and Dolph Starbeam.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Maggie Roswell is the voice of Milhouse&#39;s mother, Luann, as well as such figures as Helen Lovejoy and the late Maude Flanders.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Maggie Roswell is the voice of Milhouse's mother, Luann, as well as such figures as Helen Lovejoy and the late Maude Flanders.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
The urbane tones of Kelsey Grammer provide the wit and glory of Sideshow Bob, who&#39;s been known to sing a Gilbert &amp;amp; Sullivan operetta or two.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
The urbane tones of Kelsey Grammer provide the wit and glory of Sideshow Bob, who's been known to sing a Gilbert & Sullivan operetta or two.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Joe Montegna drops by &quot;The Simpsons&quot; to do the voice of occasional character Fat Tony.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
Joe Montegna drops by "The Simpsons" to do the voice of occasional character Fat Tony.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
The late Marcia Wallace supplied the voice of Mrs. Edna Krabappel for many years. Her character, like those of the late Phil Hartman (Troy McClure, Lionel Hutz), was essentially retired upon her death.
Photos: 'Simpsons' voice actors and their characters
The late Marcia Wallace supplied the voice of Mrs. Edna Krabappel for many years. Her character, like those of the late Phil Hartman (Troy McClure, Lionel Hutz), was essentially retired upon her death.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
05 simpsons actors01 simpsons actors02 simpsons actors03 simpsons actors04 simpsons actors06 simpsons actors07 simpsons actors12 simpsons actors11 simpsons actors08 simpsons actors09 simpsons actors10 simpsons actors

Story highlights

  • The show has made several accurate predictions
  • There's a fabled one that was disproved

(CNN)How in the world does the animated series "The Simpsons" keep accurately predicting the future?

Fox's long-running hit show has been spot on in its predictions, including the pending deal for Disney to buy 21st Century Fox, which the show teased on an episode 20 years ago.
Related: 'The Simpsons' predicted Disney would buy Fox
    But it's not the first time "The Simpsons" has been our Magic 8 Ball.
    Here are a few other examples of the show's accurate squints into the future:
    Read More

    President Donald Trump

    In 2000, the show had an episode titled "Bart to the Future" in which it joked about Bart's sister Lisa becoming president after "President Trump," but reports that the show foresaw an image of Trump on an escalator and predicted the electoral map from his win turned out to be false.

    Lady Gaga playing the Super Bowl

    The singer guested on the show in 2012 and played a concert for Springfield in which she flew through the air -- much like she did during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2017.

    Smartwatches

    Well before you could strap that Apple smartwatch on your wrist, "The Simpsons" had something similar in a 1995 episode.

    Siegfried & Roy tiger attack

    Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, the famous Vegas performers who work with big game cats, were parodied by the show in 1993.
    In the episode, a white tiger attacks "Gunter and Ernst" during their act as revenge for having been snatched away from his life in the wild.
    In real life, Horn suffered a career-ending injury in 2003 after a tiger attacked him during a show.