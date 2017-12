Kevin Hart spills about cheating on pregnant wife

Story highlights Comic actor initially denied reports about cheating

(CNN) Kevin Hart says he's hopeful his wife can forgive him.

The comedic actor appeared Thursday on New York's Power 105.1 radio show "The Breakfast Club" and spoke openly of cheating this year on wife Eniko Parrish, who was then pregnant.

Months later Hart posted a video on social media saying he had made "a bad error in judgment," just as a woman who had been linked to him in an alleged extortion plot came forward to say she too was a victim.

