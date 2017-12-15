Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual assault

CNN has reached out to Hoffman for comment.

Cori Thomas says the actor exposed himself to her hotel room when she was 16 and a friend of his daughter in 1980.

Melissa Kester told Variety that Hoffman sexually assaulted her at a recording studio. She says he tracking audio for the 1987 film "Ishtar," and that she was a recent college graduate at the time.

A third unnamed woman says Hoffman assaulted her in the back of a station wagon and later pressured her into a sexual encounter she says left her feeling traumatized.

CNN has reached out to the accusers and spoke with Thomas, who is now a playwright.

She told CNN she had spent that day in 1980 with Hoffman and his daughter in New York City, visiting Central Park and having dinner.

Thomas said that Hoffman's daughter lived with her mother at the time, who was divorced from Hoffman, and the actor was staying in a hotel near both his ex-wife's home and where he and the girls had dined.

Her parents were supposed to pick her up at the restaurant, Thomas said, so she left a note for them explaining the trio was headed back to Hoffman's hotel room.

Thomas said that soon after they arrived at the hotel, the actor sent his daughter home to finish her homework, leaving her alone with him.

She says he then took a shower, later emerging to stand in front of her wearing only a towel.

"He dropped the towel, and I didn't know what to do," Thomas told CNN.

Thomas said that Hoffman stood before her naked for awhile before putting on a robe and asking her to massage his feet, which she did.

"At one point while I was massaging his feet, he was on the phone in the bed in the hotel, and said he was on the phone and said, 'I've got a pretty girl massaging my feet,'" Thomas said. "He kept mentioning that he was naked to me."

According to Thomas, the incident ended when her mother arrived to pick her daughter up. She said she did not tell her mother or anyone else about the incident for some time. Thomas remained friends with Hoffman's daughter and included her in her wedding party when she married in 1984.

CNN could not immediately reach Hoffman's daughter for comment.

In a letter to the parent company of Variety, the 80-year-old actor's attorney, Mark A. Neubauer, called the allegations "defamatory falsehoods."

They are the latest accusations against the Oscar winner.

Last month, Anna Graham Hunter wrote an essay published by The Hollywood Reporter in which she accused Hoffman of sexually harassing her when she was a 17-year-old production assistant on the set of his film "The Death of a Salesman" in 1985.

Following the publication, Hoffman released a statement apologizing.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation," Hoffman said in the statement. "I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

Hoffman's representatives did not comment on either story.

However, talk show host John Oliver brought up Hunter's allegations to Hoffman last week at a panel discussion for the 20th anniversary of the film "Wag The Dog."

Part of the exchange was captured on video by Washington Post reporter Steven Zeitchik.

"This is something we're going to have to talk about because," Oliver said, referring to the sexual misconduct allegations against Hoffman. "It's hanging in the air."

"It's hanging in the air?" Hoffman said. "From a few things you've read you've made an incredible assumption about me. You've made the case better than anyone else can. I'm guilty," he told Oliver.

Hoffman questioned whether Oliver believes everything printed about what his accuser says happened.

"Do you believe this stuff that you read?" Hoffman asked.

"I believe what she wrote, yes," Oliver replied.

"Why?" asked Hoffman.

"Because there's no point in her lying," said Oliver.

"Well, there's a point in her not bringing this up for 40 years," Hoffman said in response.