(CNN) A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit western Indonesia on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was centered in Cipatujah, in the western part of Java, the agency said, at a depth of 91.9 kilometers (about 57 miles).

The location is 102.1 kilometers (63.5 miles) south-southeast of Bandung and 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) south-southwest of Tasikmalaya.