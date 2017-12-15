What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A two-decade-old prophecy comes true. A little brother makes a big move. And Christmas music can sometimes turn you a shade of green. Here's the politics-free side of this week's news.
Age ain't nothing but a number
John Stamos is about to have a real-life "Fuller House" now that he's about to become a dad for the first time at age 54.
National treasure
We can see "Titanic" being added to the National Film Registry. But "The Goonies"? Yeah, the '80s classic is one of 25 films added to the Library of Congress' list of films recognized for their importance to the nation's culture and heritage.
The prognosticators
We really need to pay more attention to "The Simpsons." The show foresaw the Donald Trump presidency. And it predicted almost 20 years ago that Disney would buy Fox.
Because that's what brothers do
The boy mistook his big sister's wrestling match for the real thing. So of course he jumped into the fray.
Under the sea
You can dine with the fish and eat them, too, at the world's largest all-glass underwater restaurant in the Maldives.
You're a mean one
Come on, admit it. You hate holiday music. Turns out you're not alone in your Grinchiness. About a quarter of Americans feel the same way, a survey finds.
Two thumbs up
Next year, for the first time in decades, people in Saudi Arabia will be able to do something the rest of us take for granted: go to the movies.