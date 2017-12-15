(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump did not dismiss the idea of pardoning former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty this month to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russia's ambassador to the United States.
-- We finally have a wedding date. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, Kensington Palace announced.
-- Time is running out to sign up for Obamacare for 2018. Open enrollment ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday for residents in the 39 states that use the federal exchange. If you live in an area that was affected by hurricanes, the enrollment period has been extended.
-- AOL Instant Messenger will officially shut down Friday after 20 years in service, marking the end of an era for those who came of age in a time before Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.
-- SpaceX launched a used spacecraft on top of a partially used rocket for the first time ever, and everything went off without a hitch.
-- "Super Size Me" filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is stepping down as CEO of his production company after admitting to sexual misconduct in a social media post titled "I am part of the problem."
- The New York Police Department has opened an investigation into Russell Simmons based on media reports of multiple women coming forward to accuse the music mogul of sexual misconduct, including rape, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said.
-- Both Trump and his former chief political strategist, Steve Bannon, are urging Roy Moore to concede in the US Senate race in Alabama. The defiant Republican candidate has refused to admit defeat to Democrat Doug Jones in this week's election.
-- Actor Kevin Hart opened up about cheating on his wife, Eniko Parrish, this year while she was pregnant. In July, Hart denied reports he had stepped out on Parrish.
-- Trump praised police during a graduation address for law enforcement trainees. Earlier Friday, he slammed another group of law enforcement -- the FBI -- for what he called "very, very disgraceful" actions.
