Johannesburg, South Africa (CNN) Thousands of delegates will descend on a conference center south of Johannesburg this weekend, facing a crucial decision on what direction South Africa will take.

The delegates will vote on the top leadership of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), something they do roughly every five years. Because of the party's sizable majority in parliament, the vote should effectively determine who the country's next leader will be.

The 54th ANC elective conference is perhaps the most anticipated in a generation. And it is a key test for embattled President Jacob Zuma, whose successor as party leader will be chosen there.

To many, the conference is also a referendum on the tenure of Zuma, who has been beset by corruption scandals for years.

Zuma's presidential term runs out in 2019, but depending on who prevails in the conference, that term could be cut short.