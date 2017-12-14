The week in 29 photos

African penguins, wearing red and green holiday garments, take a walk at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, an amusement park in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, December 12.
Britain's Prince William, left, stands next to his brother, Prince Harry, as they watch a BB-8 droid bow to them at the London premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Tuesday, December 12.
A leopard looks up from a deep well it fell into on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on Wednesday, December 13. The leopard was rescued and sent to a state zoological park.
A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines Sunday, December 10, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.
James Hurd, drum major of the Naval Academy Band, waits to lead the band onto a snowy field in Philadelphia before the annual Army-Navy football game on Saturday, December 9.
Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky is helped out of a space capsule after landing in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, December 14. He and two others landed back on Earth after spending nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.
Flowers are placed on the carcass of an elephant that forest officials said was electrocuted in a paddy field in Nagaon, India, on Tuesday, December 12.
Rabbi Levi Shemtov, left, helps during the National Menorah Lighting in Washington on Tuesday, December 12. Hanukkah ends on December 20 this year.
Zookeepers capture a staff member wearing a lion costume during an animal-escape exercise at the Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday, December 12.
People in Jackson, Mississippi, protest in silence during the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, December 9. They were protesting against the Mississippi state flag, which still includes the Confederate battle flag in its upper-left corner.
A dog catches a snowball in Godewaersvelde, France, on Monday, December 11.
Workers prepare a display Wednesday, December 13, for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square.
Army cadets celebrate after their graduation ceremony in Gaya, India, on Saturday, December 9.
People take a selfie together during Independence Day celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, December 12.
A camel hangs upside down as he is brought in for foot surgery at a camel hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, December 11.