The week in 29 photos

Confetti falls on Doug Jones and his wife, Louise, after he won a special election Tuesday, December 12, to become the next US senator from Alabama. Jones is the first Democrat that Alabama has elected to the Senate since 1992. He defeated Roy Moore, a Republican who has been accused by multiple women of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Some of them have also accused Moore of sexual assault or abuse. Moore, now 70, has denied the allegations, painting them as a smear campaign by the Democratic Party and the media.

A Palestinian protester points her phone at an Israeli soldier Friday, December 8, by the Damascus Gate entrance to Jerusalem's Old City. Following US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, brief scuffles broke out by the Damascus Gate, where protesters chanted slogans and held Palestinian flags aloft. Protesters and Israeli forces also clashed in Gaza and the West Bank.

African penguins, wearing red and green holiday garments, take a walk at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise, an amusement park in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, December 12.

Britain's Prince William, left, stands next to his brother, Prince Harry, as they watch a BB-8 droid bow to them at the London premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Tuesday, December 12.

According to two law enforcement sources, this photo shows Akayed Ullah, the suspect in a pipe-bomb explosion that happened at a bus terminal in New York City on Monday, December 11. Ullah, 27, faces five federal terrorism-related charges and three state terrorism-related charges, according to court documents. He was one of six people injured in the blast.

A firefighter works in Ojai, California, where the Thomas wildfire continued to rage on Saturday, December 9. The Thomas Fire, one of six major wildfires burning in Southern California, is already the fourth-largest in state history, according to CalFire.

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a selfie with French President Emmanuel Macron as their boat cruises past the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Tuesday, December 12. They were coming back from the One Planet Summit, where world leaders gathered to show their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

From left, Rachel Crooks, Jessica Leeds and Samantha Holvey leave a news conference in New York where they publicly accused US President Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault on Monday, December 11. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the allegations took place "long before" Trump was elected President and that he has "addressed these accusations directly and denied all of these allegations."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves a sausage stall as she visits a Christmas market in Berlin on Tuesday, December 12. The market was the site of a deadly terrorist attack one year ago.

A body is buried in rubble after an airstrike on a Houthi-held detention center in Sanaa, Yemen, on Wednesday, December 13. For more than two years, a coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, left, presents the Nobel Peace Prize to Setsuko Thurlow and Beatrice Fihn, who were accepting the award on behalf of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons on Sunday, December 10. Thurlow, center, is an ICAN campaigner who survived the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945. Fihn is ICAN's executive director, and during Sunday's ceremony she called on nuclear-armed states to prohibit and eliminate nuclear weapons.

A leopard looks up from a deep well it fell into on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, on Wednesday, December 13. The leopard was rescued and sent to a state zoological park.

A diver in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines Sunday, December 10, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea.

Late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel brought his young son, Billy, onto his show on Monday, December 11. Billy was born in April with serious heart issue, and he recently had a second surgery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks out of his plane as he travels to a Russian airbase in Syria on Monday, December 11. During his visit, Putin ordered a partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria. "If terrorists will raise their heads ever again, we will strike them with such force that they have never seen before," Putin said in remarks that were broadcast on the state-owned Russia 24 news channel.

James Hurd, drum major of the Naval Academy Band, waits to lead the band onto a snowy field in Philadelphia before the annual Army-Navy football game on Saturday, December 9.

Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky is helped out of a space capsule after landing in Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on Thursday, December 14. He and two others landed back on Earth after spending nearly six months aboard the International Space Station.

Flowers are placed on the carcass of an elephant that forest officials said was electrocuted in a paddy field in Nagaon, India, on Tuesday, December 12.

Mourners leave St. Paul's Cathedral in London after attending a memorial service Thursday, December 14, for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. Dozens of people were killed in June when the residential building became engulfed in flames.

Rabbi Levi Shemtov, left, helps during the National Menorah Lighting in Washington on Tuesday, December 12. Hanukkah ends on December 20 this year.

Zookeepers capture a staff member wearing a lion costume during an animal-escape exercise at the Tennoji Zoo in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday, December 12.

People in Jackson, Mississippi, protest in silence during the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, December 9. They were protesting against the Mississippi state flag, which still includes the Confederate battle flag in its upper-left corner.

A dog catches a snowball in Godewaersvelde, France, on Monday, December 11.

Workers prepare a display Wednesday, December 13, for the New Year's Eve celebration in New York's Times Square.

A woman holds her child as she and other migrants are transferred to a temporary shelter in Bamako, Mali, on Wednesday, December 13. They were being repatriated from Libya. In recent years, Libya has been flooded by migrants hoping to travel to Europe. The United Nations estimates there are now between 700,000 and 1 million migrants in the country. Those who have crossed the Mediterranean Sea have shared stories about beatings, kidnappings and enslavement. Libyan officials have denounced the migrant slave auctions exposed in a recent CNN investigation, but they claim more support is required from the global community to tackle the issue.

Army cadets celebrate after their graduation ceremony in Gaya, India, on Saturday, December 9.

People take a selfie together during Independence Day celebrations in Nairobi, Kenya, on Tuesday, December 12.

A camel hangs upside down as he is brought in for foot surgery at a camel hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, December 11.