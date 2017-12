The week in 29 photos

Confetti falls on Doug Jones and his wife, Louise, after he won a special election Tuesday, December 12, to become the next US senator from Alabama. Jones is the first Democrat that Alabama has elected to the Senate since 1992. He defeated Roy Moore, a Republican who has been accused by multiple women of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. Some of them have also accused Moore of sexual assault or abuse. Moore, now 70, has denied the allegations, painting them as a smear campaign by the Democratic Party and the media.