Cousins charged with killing 4 Pennsylvania men due in court

Story highlights Prosecutors say they "reserve the right" to pursue the death penalty, despite earlier deal

The murders brought national attention this summer to a rural Pennsylvania enclave

(CNN) Two cousins charged with the murders this summer of four Pennsylvania men are due to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Cosmo Dinardo and Sean Kratz, both 20 at the time of the killings, were charged in July with multiple counts of homicide , among other charges, after the bodies of four young men who had gone missing were found, mutilated and buried on the Dinardo family's land.

The crimes shocked Bucks County , a pastoral community about 40 miles north of Philadelphia.

A judge in July entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of both defendants and ordered them to be held without bail.

Dinardo soon after his arrest confessed to his and Kratz's involvement in the murders and provided police with the details, according to a criminal complaint. Kratz told detectives he was present for three of the four murders but did not confess to killing any of the men himself.

