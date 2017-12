5 things for December 14: Net neutrality, tax overhaul, Rod Rosenstein, North Korea

(CNN) It's a red-carpet salute of kindness. "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribune" airs Sunday night at 8 ET. Before the big show, meet this year's top 10 . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Net neutrality

Today could be the day that the internet as we know it begins a major transformation. The FCC is expected to approve a repeal of Obama-era net neutrality protections . These rules, OK'd just two years ago, were meant to keep the web open and fair and stopped big internet service providers from speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

There's a big political divide on this. Democrats oppose the repeal. But the FCC is led by Republicans, and Trump appointed its chairman, Ajit Pai, who has been a critic of net neutrality rules for years. Pai wants the rules repealed to stop the federal government from "micromanaging the internet."

The telecom industry wants the repeal, saying the rules hinder innovation, but it's been loudly criticized by numerous technology companies and consumer advocacy groups, which fear a repeal would give internet providers too much control over how online content is delivered. If net neutrality is repealed, the whole issue is almost certainly headed to court.

2. Tax overhaul

The GOP is inching ever closer to achieving its dream of reworking the tax code. House and Senate Republicans have struck a tentative deal to merge their tax bills. The highlights: the corporate rate would be reduced to 21%, and the top individual rate would be 37%.; the state and local tax deduction would be capped at $10,000 and include income tax; the individual alternative minimum tax stays, but the corporate version of this tax is out, along with Obamacare's individual mandate.

3. Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appeared before the House Judiciary Committee, and if that sounds like several hours of torture, you're right, so here's the abridged version of what he said. No, he doesn't see any reason to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation. No, he hasn't been asked to fire Mueller. Yes, Mueller can expand the investigation to look into possible obstruction of justice. Yes, he thinks Mueller's doing a fine job. He took questions on Hillary Clinton's emails too, but he was noncommittal on reopening the investigation into that mess.

4. Sexual harassment

"Troubling allegations" have sidelined Tavis Smiley. PBS suspended distribution of his show after allegations of sexual misconduct. Smiley reportedly engaged in sexual relationships with "multiple subordinates." PBS has hired an outside law firm to look into this. Smiley, via Facebook , said he was shocked and that he'd "Never. Ever. Never" harassed anyone.

5. North Korea

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"For years, he was my monster."

Actress Salma Hayek, saying in a New York Times op-ed that Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her and exhibited abusive behavior on the set of "Frida."

