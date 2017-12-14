5 things for December 14: Net neutrality, tax overhaul, Rod Rosenstein, North Korea

(CNN) It's a red-carpet salute of kindness. "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribune" airs Sunday night at 8 ET. Before the big show, meet this year's top 10. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Net neutrality

Today could be the day that the internet as we know it begins a major transformation. The FCC is expected to approve a repeal of Obama-era net neutrality protections . These rules, OK'd just two years ago, were meant to keep the web open and fair and stopped big internet service providers from speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps.

There's a big political divide on this. Democrats oppose the repeal. But the FCC is led by Republicans, and Trump appointed its chairman, Ajit Pai, who has been a critic of net neutrality rules for years. Pai wants the rules repealed to stop the federal government from "micromanaging the internet."

The telecom industry wants the repeal, saying the rules hinder innovation, but it's been loudly criticized by numerous technology companies and consumer advocacy groups, which fear a repeal would give internet providers too much control over how online content is delivered. If net neutrality is repealed, the whole issue is almost certainly headed to court.