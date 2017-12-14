Wildfire destroys homes but not the holiday spirit

Story highlights The Tubbs fire destroyed 1,300 homes in the Coffey Park subdivision

Residents are now decorating their lots for Christmas

(CNN) There's nothing left of the house where Margaret Curzon grew up.

The Tubbs Fire reduced her parents' home to rubble and destroyed their entire neighborhood in October, as it ravaged the Northern California wine country. Then workers scraped the site clean.

But now there is a Christmas tree.

It's a small tree, decorated with pine cones and a printed sign that says "Merry Christmas! Love the Curzons," in red and green letters, along with the phrase "Coffey Park Strong."

Curzon decided to put up the tree on Tuesday to "maintain a sense of normalcy." She also hung stockings, a wreath, and other decorations on the caution tape around the property.