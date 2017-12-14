Breaking News

Charge upgraded against suspect in Charlottesville rally killing

By Darran Simon, CNN

Updated 8:38 PM ET, Thu December 14, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

White nationalists march in the &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally in August in Charlottesville, Virginia.
White nationalists march in the "Unite the Right" rally in August in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(CNN)An Ohio driver accused of plowing into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman, is facing an upgraded murder charge.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, initially was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses, including malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. The most serious charge is now first-degree murder, prosecutors said Thursday.
Police say he fatally struck Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old Charlottesville paralegal, and injured 36 others on August 12.
The victims were demonstrating against the "Unite the Right" rally, which drew white nationalists and other far right organizations who opposed the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
    Heather Heyer memorial: Killing &#39;just magnified her,&#39; mother says
    Heather Heyer memorial: Killing 'just magnified her,' mother says
    Prosecutors announced the upgraded charge at a court hearing, but didn't give details. Prosecutors also showed two videos -- including one from a police helicopter -- that authorities said captures Fields' car stopping down the street from protesters, then driving into the crowd before speeding away.
    Read More
    Fields, whose wrists and feet were shackled, attended the hearing.
    More than two dozen of Heyer's friends and family, including her mother, Susan Bro, packed the courtroom. Two wore purple shirts emblazoned with Heyer's photo and an anonymous quote she once posted on Facebook: "If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention."
    Fields' attorney, Denise Lunsford, tried to paint her client as a sympathetic character as she cross-examined a Charlottesville detective investigating the case. The detective, Steven Young, who testified for the prosecution at the hearing, acknowledged that Fields said "I'm sorry" several times after he was apprehended.
    Fields was apprehended about four minutes after the collision, about a mile away.
    He was shocked, and cried and sobbed, when he later learned of the fatality, Young said.
    Fields' case is scheduled to go to the grand jury on Monday.
    People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the &quot;alt-right&quot; clash with counterprotesters.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    A woman is treated for exposure to pepper spray during clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A woman is treated for exposure to pepper spray during clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    White nationalists use shields as they guard the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalists use shields as they guard the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Counterprotesters line the route taken by white nationalists and neo-Nazis during the &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park and home to a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Counterprotesters line the route taken by white nationalists and neo-Nazis during the "Unite the Right" rally. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park and home to a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Riot police form a line of defense in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, recently renamed from Lee Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Riot police form a line of defense in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, recently renamed from Lee Park.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    01 Charlottesville vehicle scene UNBLURRED29 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081201 Charlottesville car crash 081230 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED32 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED28 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED14 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081213 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081231 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED11 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081219 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081208 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081224 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED25 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081227 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081203 Charlottesville white nationalist protest Richard Spence 081233 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED
    Several days after the rally, President Donald Trump sparked a political firestorm when he said he believed "there is blame on both sides" for the incidents in Charlottesville.
    Days later, demonstrators interrupted and blasted Charlottesville City Council members in the governing body's first meeting since the violent clashes. Attendees at the packed meeting said they were upset the "Unite the Right" rally was allowed to happen.
    Demonstrators stood on the dais and unfurled a large banner that read "BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS."
    Two Virginia state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash nearby after monitoring events on the day of the rally.
    The Charlottesville City Council had previously voted to remove the Lee statue in the former Emancipation Park, along with a Stonewall Jackson monument, and drape them in black cloth to mourn the lives lost. The next court date in the legal battle over removing the monuments is set for February 5, 2018, CNN affiliate WVIR reported.
    Earlier this month, an independent review faulted Charlottesville police for their response to the protests.
    The 220-page report by the law firm of former US Attorney Timothy Heaphy criticized Charlottesville for failing to properly prepare for the August rally by not providing police on the ground with specialized training. Charlottesville officials hired Heaphy's firm to investigate the city's response to the protests.
    After the report was released, Police Chief Al S. Thomas Jr. said he was "committed to implementing" the report's recommendations. Those recommendations included ensuring public safety officials share intelligence and reach out to peers in other cities for advice, and having officers separate conflicting groups.
    This week, the city denied a permit request from Jason Kessler, the organizer of the August "Unite the Right" rally, to hold another rally in Emancipation Park a year after the violent clashes, WVIR reported.

    CNN's Matthew Hoye, Eric Levenson, Amanda Watts, and Kaylee Hartung contributed reporting.