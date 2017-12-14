(CNN) An Ohio driver accused of plowing into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman, is facing an upgraded murder charge.

James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, initially was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses, including malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. The most serious charge is now first-degree murder, prosecutors said Thursday.

Police say he fatally struck Heather Heyer , a 32-year-old Charlottesville paralegal, and injured 36 others on August 12.

The victims were demonstrating against the "Unite the Right" rally, which drew white nationalists and other far right organizations who opposed the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Prosecutors announced the upgraded charge at a court hearing, but didn't give details. Prosecutors also showed two videos -- including one from a police helicopter -- that authorities said captures Fields' car stopping down the street from protesters, then driving into the crowd before speeding away.

