Fire engineer dies as California's Thomas Fire keeps burning

Story highlights A firefighter was killed in Ventura County

The Thomas Fire threatens Santa Barbara and nearby communities

(CNN) High winds and dry conditions continue to hamper efforts to contain California's massive Thomas Fire, with few signs of improvement heading into the weekend.

While most recent wildfires in southern California are at or near containment, the Thomas Fire was 35% contained by Thursday night, covering 249,500 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, officials with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CalFire, said in a Thursday night news conference.

The blaze has grown rapidly, killing a firefighter on Thursday. Cory Iverson, 32, was a fire apparatus engineer from San Diego.

Santa Ana winds will continue on Friday and into Saturday and Sunday, said Rich Thompson with the National Weather Service. A red flag warning is in effect for Ventura County until 10 a.m. local time on Friday, and a fire weather watch is in effect through the weekend. Winds are expected to reach up to 30 miles per hour on mountain ridgetops.

"It's gonna be a very challenging few days," fire behavior analyst Tim Chavez said Thursday night.