Santa Ana winds fuel growing California wildfire

Story highlights The Thomas Fire threatens Santa Barbara and nearby communities

It is the fourth largest in state history

(CNN) Gusty Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and single-digit humidity in Southern California offered no relief Thursday to firefighters battling one of the largest wildfires in state history.

The Thomas Fire , covering 242,500 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, now covers more area than New York City. It was 30% contained Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CalFire.

"The winds will be kicking up quickly today and the offshore winds will once again bring the relative humidity critically low," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. "This will make the situation much tougher on the over 8,000 fire personnel fighting this fire."

"We could certainly see that 30% containment number go down as the fire responds to the stronger Santa Ana winds than what we have seen the past couple of days," he said.

One of six major wildfires burning in Southern California, the Thomas Fire is already the fourth largest in California history and is growing, CalFire said. Nearly 1,000 fire engines and 27 helicopters are involved in battling the blaze, the agency said.