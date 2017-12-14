Exclusive: US troops and Syrian forces battle ISIS near key base

Story highlights The battle took place near the coalition base in At Tanf, Syria

No coalition forces were killed or wounded the official said

(CNN) US military advisers and their local Syrian partners killed 15 ISIS fighters and captured 15 more during a battle near a key strategic base Tuesday, a military official with the US-led coalition fighting ISIS told CNN.

The official said that a convoy of about 10 vehicles was passing through the northern portion of the 55km "de-confliction" zone surrounding the coalition base in At Tanf, Syria, a buffer area that was negotiated by Russia and the US-led coalition.

US-backed local Maghawir Al-Thawra fighters accompanied by US advisers moved to intercept the convoy and identify it. When they discovered that the convoy included ISIS fighters, an intense firefight broke out with about 15 ISIS fighters killed in the initial battle. No coalition forces were killed or wounded, the official said.

A smaller group of ISIS fighters broke off during the fight but were later captured by US-backed forces. Those captured included several foreign fighters from other countries in the Middle East, the official said. A US military official recently told CNN that some 50 foreign ISIS fighters have been captured in Syria and Iraq since November.

The US estimates that some 3,000 ISIS fighters remain in Iraq and Syria.

