(CNN) Friday marks the 226th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights. Since the Bill of Rights is a favorite of many people -- most notably of late failed Senate candidate Roy Moore -- it seemed like a good time to go back and see why the first 10 amendments to the Constitution are so great.

A refresher from high school history class: The Bill of Rights came about because anti-Federalists thought that the way the Constitution was originally written paved the way for the exact same kind of governmental tyranny they'd fought against in the Revolution. It didn't provide for individual rights, a fact that became a major sticking point as many states faced a decision on its ratification.

After New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the Constitution on June 21, 1788 and it became the official law of the land , the First Congress started working to improve it with 12 proposed amendments, spearheaded by future President James Madison.

Yes, there were originally 12 proposed amendments. According to the Constitution Center , that list had been whittled down from 19. Only the last 10 became the Bill of Rights. The first rejected amendment dealt with representation in the House and was never ratified.

The second originally rejected amendment had to do with pay for Congress. It actually never died . Congress never attached a time limit for ratification, and in 1982, Gregory Watson, a college sophomore, wrote a paper about it. He got a C. Turns out that "C" should have stood for "Constitution."

