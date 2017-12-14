(CNN) Friday marks the 226th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights. Since the Bill of Rights is a favorite of many people -- most notably of late failed Senate candidate Roy Moore -- it seemed like a good time to go back and see why the first 10 amendments to the Constitution are so great.

The Constitution Center details how Watson appealed his grade, got denied, and then set out to get the amendment ratified. He started a campaign that resulted in 38 states ratifying what became the 27th Amendment in 1992, more than 200 years after it was originally proposed. The most recent amendment was really one of the oldest. Better late than never.

The first ten amendments to the Constitution were ratified on December 15, 1791.

They protect, among other things, rights to:

Freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly

Keeping and bearing arms

Freedom from unreasonable search or seizure

Due process

Speedy trial

Trial by a jury

Freedom from cruel and unusual punishment