The outside money that fueled a Doug Jones win, visualized

Story highlights Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning victory in deep red Alabama's Senate election

He got increasingly more help from individual donors outside the state

Washington (CNN) If campaign cash still plays a role in candidates winning elections, then Democrat Doug Jones has a few thank-you notes to write in the wake of his victory Tuesday night in Alabama's US Senate race.

And according to federal campaign reports, he'll have to send many to people from outside the state.

He wasn't alone: Between May 1 and Nov. 22, both Jones and Republican Roy Moore had virtually the same proportion of money from individuals listed as being from out of state. Two out of every of those three dollars, in fact, came from outside Alabama, federal campaign records show

(This CNN analysis captured all contributions by individuals who gave at least $200 during the course of the campaign. Federal election rules don't require candidates to provide locations for individuals until they reach that $200 mark.)

But break down those contributions by month, and watch this: In May, only $1 out of every $20 Jones raised from listed individuals was from out of state.

