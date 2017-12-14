Roy Moore refuses to concede Alabama election

Story highlights "In this race, we have not received the final count​ to include ​military and provisional ballots," Moore said

Moore lost Tuesday's Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones and refused to concede on election night

Washington (CNN) Roy Moore continues to refuse to concede the Alabama special election, saying in a new video that his campaign is waiting for ballots to be certified.

"In this race, we have not received the final count​ to include ​military and provisional ballots," Moore said. "This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state."

Moore lost Tuesday's Senate race to Democrat Doug Jones and refused to concede on election night. The election will be certified no earlier than December 26 and no later than January 3.

In the video released Wednesday night, Moore thanks his family and supporters. He also appears to continue his campaign rhetoric, saying, "Abortion, sodomy, and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Jones is the first Democrat in a generation to win a Senate seat in Alabama, beating Republican Roy Moore amid a firestorm of allegations that the GOP candidate had sexually abused teens.

