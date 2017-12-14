Story highlights Santorum pointed to the President's propensity to launch personal attacks on Twitter and in speeches

(CNN) Former Republican senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum criticized President Donald Trump's conduct in office, saying that it is damaging his administration's efforts and the Republican Party overall.

"I think he could do very very well. But his personal antics have just overwhelmed the accomplishments of this administration and the efforts that he's trying to put forward," Santorum told David Axelrod on "The Axe Files," a podcast from the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Santorum, who is also politcal commentator for CNN, did not give specific examples of these "antics," but pointed to the President's propensity to launch personal attacks on Twitter and in speeches.

In a recent incident, Trump went after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Twitter after she called for him to resign. Gillibrand has dismissed the jab as " a sexist smear."

Santorum said such public feuds have the potential to create "a fatigue factor" and "an erosion of support" among Trump's base.

