Pence's visit to Israel delayed

Story highlights The delay comes as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping tax reform bill

Palestinian and religious leaders said they would refuse to meet Pence during his visit

(CNN) US Vice President Mike Pence has delayed his upcoming visit to Israel for several days, spokespeople for the Speaker of the Israeli Parliament and Foreign Ministry told CNN on Thursday.

The delay comes as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping tax reform bill, and amid an ongoing outcry over President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US embassy to the holy city.

Pence's vote could be crucial to Republican hopes of passing a major tax reform bill before the end of the year. With Republicans holding a slim 52-48 majority in the Senate -- and some key Republican senators still uncommitted -- Pence holds the tiebreaking vote in the event of an even split. Delaying the Jerusalem visit and keeping the vice president in Washington allows Pence to cast that vote if tax reform moves forward next week.

Pence's office has not confirmed the delay.

Trump's announcement last week delighted Israeli leaders but was heavily criticized by many key US allies and Palestinian leaders who see East Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

