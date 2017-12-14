Survey: 35% of Interior employees say they were harassed in past year

Washington (CNN) A new survey of Interior Department employees released Thursday found that 35% of its workers were either harassed or discriminated against at work in the previous 12 months.

In the instances where harassment was reported, about 40% of the time no action was taken or the individuals said they were encouraged to drop the issue, according to the study.

The anonymous survey that the department gave to its employees in early 2017 found that of those who said they had been harassed, 20.5% of employees believed they experienced age-related harassment, 16.5% believed they were harassed due to their gender and 9.3% said they were harassed because of their race or ethnicity. Other reasons employees listed for being harassed were religion (7.1%) disability (6.1%) or sexual orientation (3.6%).

Additionally, 8% of employees who said they had been harassed said they experienced sexual harassment at work. And less than 1%, or 0.74%, said they had experienced sexual assault.

According to the results of the survey, which was completed by 44% of Interior employees, women and sexual minority employees were the most likely to experience sexual harassment or assault and harassment due to gender.

Read More