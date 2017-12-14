Senator questions changes made to Comey's 2016 statement on Clinton email probe

Washington (CNN) Sen. Ron Johnson asked the FBI Thursday to answer more questions about its handling of a closed investigation now drawing renewed attention: the Hillary Clinton private email server probe.

The Wisconsin Republican asked FBI Director Christopher Wray for more information about edits to former director James Comey's famous statement on Clinton's use of a private email server the summer before the 2016 election.

Johnson notes in his letter to Wray that the term "gross negligence" is "a legal threshold."

Read More