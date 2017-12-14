Haley: Missile debris 'proof' of Iran's UN violations

Story highlights
- The short range ballistic missile serving as Haley's backdrop was made in Iran, then sent to Houthi rebels in Yemen, Haley said
- US military officials have previously said that Iran has supplied missiles to Houthi rebels
Washington (CNN)Standing in front of a display of recovered missile debris, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley presented what she called "concrete evidence" of Iran's weapons proliferation on Thursday at a military base in Washington and called on the international community to join "a united front in resisting this global threat."
The short-range ballistic missile serving as her backdrop was made in Iran, then sent to Houthi rebels in Yemen who fired it at a civilian international airport in Saudi Arabia, according to Haley.
"When you look at this missile ... it is absolutely terrifying," she said. These weapons "might as well have had 'made in Iran' stickers."
Haley said that the US will build a coalition to look at what can be done to stop these "violations."
"I can tell you we are not going to sit back and watch this," she said.
US military officials have previously said that Iran has supplied missiles to Houthi rebels, including a missile that was fired into Saudi Arabia that targeted the capital Riyadh in November.
"There's been markings that indicate that it was Iranian origin," Jeffrey Harrigian, the commander of US Air Forces Central Command, told journalists at a news conference in Dubai ahead of the Dubai Air Show last month.
But the UN the Secretary-General's latest report said experts are still "examining all information and material available from missiles fired at Saudi Arabia, but have not yet confirmed them to be Iranian-made."
The US provides aerial refueling support to aircraft from the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen. The US military also provides what it calls limited intelligence sharing to help Saudi Arabia defend itself from cross border attacks.
However, the Trump administration has also called on Saudi Arabia and its allies to do more to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people brought about by the years long civil war.
But Haley said Thursday that the weapons debris on display is proof of a "pattern of behavior" from Iran and evidence of UN Security Council violations.
"Iran believes they have been given a pass," she said. "It is hard to find a conflict or terror group in the Middle East that doesn't have Iran's fingerprints all over it."
The Iranian Mission called Haley's remarks "baseless" and "categorically" rejected claims that Iran is in violation of the United Nations Security Council.
"Following a series of baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past 10 months, the US Ambassador to the UN once again today took the same line accusing the Iranian government of supplying the missile that hit Saudi Arabia on 4 November -- an accusation that we categorically reject as unfounded and, at the same time, irresponsible, provocative and destructive," a written statement from the Iranian mission said.
A US official said prior to Haley's remarks that the presentation of the evidence will help make the case that Iran is in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions 2231 and 2216, part of a new Trump administration effort to ratchet up pressure on Tehran as the administration weighs whether to stay in the Iran nuclear deal which was negotiated by the previous administration.
Saudi Arabia renewed its condemnation of the Iranian regime for its "support of its terrorist Houthi militias" following Haley's remarks, according to a report in the state-run Saudi Press Agency on Thursday.
"Saudi Arabia calls upon the international community to take immediate action to implement the Security Council resolutions and to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its aggressive actions," the SPA report said.