Haley: Missile debris 'proof' of Iran's UN violations

Story highlights The short range ballistic missile serving as Haley's backdrop was made in Iran, then sent to Houthi rebels in Yemen, Haley said

US military officials have previously said that Iran has supplied missiles to Houthi rebels

Washington (CNN) Standing in front of a display of recovered missile debris, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley presented what she called "concrete evidence" of Iran's weapons proliferation on Thursday at a military base in Washington and called on the international community to join "a united front in resisting this global threat."

The short-range ballistic missile serving as her backdrop was made in Iran, then sent to Houthi rebels in Yemen who fired it at a civilian international airport in Saudi Arabia, according to Haley.

"When you look at this missile ... it is absolutely terrifying," she said. These weapons "might as well have had 'made in Iran' stickers."

Haley said that the US will build a coalition to look at what can be done to stop these "violations."

"I can tell you we are not going to sit back and watch this," she said.

Read More