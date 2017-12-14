Trump, Putin speak by phone

Story highlights The Kremlin said the two men discussed US-Russia ties

They last spoke in mid-November

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump spoke Thursday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who earlier in the day praised progress made by the Trump administration but chastised its approach to North Korea.

The Kremlin said the two men discussed US-Russia ties and increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Trump's relationship with the Russian leader is complicated by ongoing investigations into his campaign's ties to Moscow. US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia, at Putin's direction, attempted to meddle in last year's presidential election with the goal of helping Trump.

Putin has adamantly denied those accusations, and Trump said last month that he believes Putin is sincere in his denials.

