How Newtown defined Chris Murphy's mission

Story highlights Sen. Chris Murphy was with the families of those who died in the Sandy Hook shooting

The Connecticut Democrat has made it his priority to address gun violence in Congress

(CNN) When you walk into Sen. Chris Murphy's Senate office, one of the first things you might see is a large poster of children's TV host Mr. Rogers with a quote on it.

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,' " Rogers wrote.

The quote was widely shared after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, five years ago, where 20 school children and six adults were killed . Below the poster on Murphy's wall is a plaque dedicated to the community of Newtown.

"I was just outside the room as we told the parents. There are a lot of days when I wish that I hadn't heard the things I heard or seen the things I saw that day. It was a feeling of helplessness that's hard to describe," Murphy said of the shooting. "These parents, they're my age, their kids are my kids' ages."

On the day of the shooting, December 14, 2012, Murphy waited with parents in a firehouse near the school. Waiting for news that could only be devastating.