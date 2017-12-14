(CNN) Rep. Blake Farenthold, who's under fire for accusations of sexual harassment, is not planning to run for re-election, a Republican source familiar with situation told CNN on Thursday.

House Speaker Paul Ryan spoke with Farenthold, a Texas Republican, twice late Wednesday, a House Republican source said. Rep. Steve Stivers, who chairs the House campaign arm, also met with Farenthold.

The news that Farenthold won't seek re-election follows a CNN report Wednesday that a former senior aide to the congressman has approached the House Ethics Committee to share a damning account of working for Farenthold, with the intent of describing the congressman as verbally abusive and sexually demeaning -- and his congressional office as an intensely hostile environment that drove the aide to physical and emotional distress.