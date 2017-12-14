1 number that suggests a MAJOR Democratic wave is coming in 2018

(CNN) In the aftermath of Roy Moore's stunning Senate election loss in Alabama on Tuesday night, Republicans were quick to note that the circumstances in the state made drawing any conclusions impossible.

Moore, after all, was a hugely divisive figure even before a series of women came out over the past six weeks to allege that he had pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. He was someone who had consistently underperformed compared to the average Republican candidate in past races. He ran an antiquated and tone-deaf campaign. And so on and so forth.

All true!

But, context!

If the Moore loss to Doug Jones -- in a state that went for President Donald Trump by almost 28 points only 13 months ago -- was the only piece of evidence we had to analyze the current national environment, then it would be hasty to draw any sort of conclusion from it.

