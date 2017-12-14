Schiff concerned Republicans are working to end the Russia investigation

Washington (CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff said Thursday he's concerned Republicans are working to end the Russia investigation.

"I do," the Democrat from California told CNN's Wolf Blitzer when asked if it was something he feared.

Schiff noted several Republicans who were critical of special counsel Robert Mueller during a hearing on Wednesday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

"I think they view shutting us down as a prerequisite to shutting Bob Mueller down," Schiff said Thursday. "And we see some very disturbing signs that that's what they intend to do."

Schiff serves as the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

