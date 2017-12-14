Story highlights The party is turning out minority voters in huge numbers

Montgomery, Alabama (CNN) After decisive victories in this year's Virginia, New Jersey and Alabama statewide elections, Democrats are seeing the emergence of a path forward in the Donald Trump era that could carry the party to control of the House -- and even make the Senate competitive -- in 2018's midterm election.

Doug Jones' triumph over Republican Roy Moore in Alabama's special election for Senate was a once-in-a-generation win for Democrats in a reliably red stronghold.

But the demographic strengths that led to Jones' victory closely mirrored Democrats' successes in Virginia and New Jersey -- an indicator that the party has figured something out beyond the reality that Moore, facing allegations of child molestation and sexual assault, was perhaps the only Republican who could lose a statewide contest in Alabama.

The party is turning out minority voters in huge numbers. It's also winning big with millennials and -- in a turnaround from 2016 -- has closed its gap with college-educated white voters, particularly women, who are turning out in droves in the suburbs.

That Democratic base is also much more energized than Trump's coalition of older, blue-collar, white supporters in rural America. One especially stark figure that shows the enthusiasm gap: Jones got 93% of Hillary Clinton's 2016 raw vote total in Alabama on Tuesday, while Moore got just 50% of Trump's raw vote total. That gulf made up for Jones only getting 8% of Republican voters to cross over and support him.

