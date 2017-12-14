A vibrant press in the unlikeliest of places

Amjad Tadros and Justin Schuster are the executive and managing directors of Syria Direct, a nonprofit journalism organization that produces coverage of Syria while training aspiring Syrian and American journalists in reporting. Amjad is a 2017 John P. McNulty Prize laureate and a Middle East Leadership Initiative Fellow at the Aspen Global Leadership Network. The views expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Looking at Syria, the picture is clear: Bashar al-Assad is winning this war.

Russian air power has smashed any remaining semblance of a moderate opposition. The Islamic State is retreating. And the Assad government has emerged as the leading force.

But what this assessment doesn't tell us is the cost of that victory -- the hundreds of thousands killed, the millions displaced, the lives destroyed and the cities reduced to rubble.

Journalists tell that story.

To find a silver lining in a conflict as devastating as the Syrian civil war is next to impossible. But if there is one, it is this: the Assad regime tried to silence the press, but what it instead produced was one of the largest journalistic revolutions of the modern Middle East.