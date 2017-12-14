Surgeon admits to branding initials on patients' livers

(CNN) An accomplished British surgeon has admitted branding two of his patients' livers with his initials. Yes, you read that right.

Elizabeth Reid, a specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service in London, said Bramhall's actions were "deliberate and conscious."

"Those assaults were wrong not just ethically, but also criminally," she said in a statement. "It was an abuse of the trust placed in him by the patients."

After he resigned in 2014, Bramhall told the BBC that he'd made a "mistake," in reference to the incidents.

Efforts to contact the law firm RadcliffesLeBrasseur for comment from Bramhall's lawyer were not successful.