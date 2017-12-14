Cannabidiol is 'not likely to be abused,' WHO says

Story highlights Cannabidiol is unlikely to lead to abuse or dependence, the WHO says

Carfentanil has been categorized as a Schedule I drug internationally

(CNN) Two separate substances, two separate approaches: The World Health Organization endorsed a gentle view of cannabidiol this week while issuing its sternest warning yet against synthetic opioid carfentanil.

Cannabidiol, a naturally occurring chemical found in marijuana plants, is "not likely to be abused or create dependence," an initial review by the WHO's Expert Committee on Drug Dependence found.

The organization decided that international prohibitions against pure cannabidiol are unwarranted, as it poses no public health threat.

The expert committee met in November to evaluate several psychoactive substances. A complete review of cannabidiol, which is believed to have medicinal uses, has been postponed until May.

Due to increasing worldwide interest in using cannabis and its active ingredients (known as cannabinoids) as medical products, the WHO has begun to gather scientific evidence as it decides whether to place these compounds under international control.

