London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Theresa May headed to Brussels on Thursday for a major summit of EU leaders, just hours after her government suffered an embarrassing defeat in Parliament in a vote on key Brexit legislation.

Lawmakers backed an amendment to the Brexit bill that means the UK Parliament must be given a vote on the final deal with the European Union before withdrawal begins.

The narrow defeat -- by 309 to 305 votes -- was May's first as Prime Minister and leaves her in a weakened position at home as she travels to an EU Council meeting in the Belgian capital, during which the bloc's other 27 leaders are expected to confirm that Brexit negotiations can move on to to the next stage.

That breakthrough, in which the two sides agreed on the terms for Britain's withdrawal, opened the door for the two parties to progress onto a second phase that will include discussions over a transition period and the nature of a future trading relationship -- both crucial to Britain's economy.

Read More