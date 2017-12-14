Britain First: Leader of far-right group arrested

(CNN) The leader of the far-right UK political group Britain First was arrested Thursday in Northern Ireland as he accompanied the group's deputy leader to a court appearance on hate charges, the group said.

Britain First was at the center of international controversy last month when US President Donald Trump retweeted anti-Muslim content posted by deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Fransen said Britain First leader Paul Golding had been arrested as he supported her at the Belfast court, where she faces charges of behavior intended or likely to stir up hatred in connection with a speech she gave in Belfast on August 6.

Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen and leader Paul Golding, pictured in October, are being investigated by police.

Fransen said she faced "some nonsense charge" and that she believed Golding had been arrested over the "same trumped-up" claims. "Basically, I criticized Islam and now they want to send me to prison for two years," she said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said detectives investigating speeches made at the Northern Ireland Against Terrorism Rally on August 6 had arrested a 35-year-old man in the Belfast area.