Russell Simmons denies rape allegations

(CNN) Russell Simmons is denying new allegations of sexual misconduct, including multiple accusations of rape, after a group of women told their stories to the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times.

The papers published stories Wednesday in which nine women accused the media mogul of sexual harassment and assault in incidents alleged to have occurred over decades.

Four of the women, Drew Dixon, Toni Sallie, Tina Baker and Sherri Hines accuse Simmons of rape.

In a statement provided to CNN, Simmons "vehemently" denied all the allegations and said, "These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual."

"I am blessed to have shared extraordinary relationships, whether through work or love, with many great women; and I have enormous respect for the women's movement worldwide and their struggle for respect, dignity, equality and power," he said in the statement. "I am devastated by any reason I may have given to anyone to say or think of me in the ways that are currently being described."