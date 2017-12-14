(CNN) Media icon Oprah Winfrey is set to be feted at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Past honorees include Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Sidney Poitier, George Clooney, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Steven Spielberg.

"What an honor," Winfrey tweeted after the announcement was made Wednesday night.

Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which produces the show, had kind words for Winfrey.

"As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today," Tatna said in a statement. "For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades."

The awards ceremony airs January 7 on NBC, with "Late Night" host Seth Meyers presiding.