'Great American Baking Show' pulled amid Johnny Iuzzini allegations

(CNN) ABC has pulled "The Great American Baking Show" after one of the show's judges was accused of sexual misconduct.

Celebrity pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini is reportedly facing allegations from multiple women who accused him of harassment and abuse.

"In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of 'The Great American Baking Show' episodes," an ABC spokesman said in a statement. "ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct."

Last month, the digital news site Mic reported that four former employees who worked for Iuzzini from 2009 and 2011 in the pastry kitchen of the famed Jean-Georges restaurant in New York City described the work environment as "rampant with incidents of sexual harassment."

In response to the story, Iuzzini characterized the accusations as "inaccurate" and expressed regrets that the women "did not feel comfortable coming to me as their superior and letting me know how they felt."

