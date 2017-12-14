(CNN) The Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) doesn't have to work hard these days to attract A-list talent. In its 14th year, Cate Blanchett chaired one of the juries, Irrfan Khan was honored, while for the second year in a row the festival hosted a "Star Wars" premiere.

Straddling regional excellence and western blockbusters, the line-up had something for everyone. And for industry figures, the film market bubbled with promises of future prosperity.

Closing on December 13, the awards have now been doled out and the red carpet rolled up. So what were the main takeaways and talking points from this year's festival?

