CNN 10 - December 15, 2017

Explained this Friday on CNN 10: a business deal for Disney to buy 21st Century Fox, a U.S. government decision to repeal "net neutrality" rules, and the work of scientists behind the scenes at the U.S. Museum of Natural History. We're also giving you a glimpse of an annual crab migration on Christmas Island.

Programming note: This will be our last show of 2018. We look forward to seeing you on January 4, 2018, when CNN 10 returns!

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What synthetic (man-made) material, which is used today to make everything from drinking containers to car parts, has been around since 1907?

2. What is the name of the atoll, located halfway between North America and Asia, where the impact of global synthetic waste was seen on Monday's show?

3. Name the two countries across which the ISIS terrorist group once controlled more than 34,000 miles of land, though it has reportedly been eradicated from one of these nations.

4. What is the name of the largest of the wildfires burning in California, a blaze that has scorched an area bigger than the size of New York City?

5. In what city did 50 global leaders gather this week to discuss a 2015 climate change agreement that's facing some hurdles?

6. Saudi Arabia's government said that for the first time in 35 years, it would allow what to operate in the country, starting in 2018?

7. What African nation is set to be represented by a bobsled team for the first time in the history of the Olympic Games?

8. Senator-elect Doug Jones was chosen to fill a U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In what state were both of these politicians elected?

9. As featured on Thursday's show, the nation of Iceland now hosts a large farm centered around mining what?

10. Name the two companies involved in a $52.4 billion media business deal that was announced this week.

TRANSCRIPT

